Euro Paper Talk: Ousmane Dembele will not be sold to finance Barcelona's move for Willian

Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Lionel Messi

With just weeks of the transfer window remaining the rumour mill is churning out juicy transfer speculation around Europe. We have already witnessed a number of big moves across the continent and there are certainly more to come.

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

SPAIN

Ousmane Dembele will not be sold to finance Barcelona's move for Willian. The Frenchman has struggled to settle at the Nou Camp since joining last summer, but the Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target won't be leaving the club (Mundo Deportivo).

Yerry Mina has admitted his future at Barcelona is uncertain. The Colombian revealed offers have been made for him this summer and confessed that if the Catalan club don't want him, he will have to look elsewhere for opportunities (Marca Claro).

Fenerbahce have joined the race for Spurs transfer target Rafinha. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Inter Milan from Barcelona and had been linked with a move to the Premier League. Instead, he could be off to Turkey for just €2m (CNN Turkey).

Sevilla want Nicolas Nkoulou to replace Clement Lenglet, who left to join Barcelona earlier in the transfer window. Nkoulou impressed on loan at Turin from Lyon last season (L'Equipe).

Rafinha is a reported target for Tottenham

ITALY

Juventus will pick up their pursuit of Sergey Milinkovic-Savic again after being frustrated in their efforts to sign Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot. The Manchester United transfer target could leave Lazio for around €100m (Tuttosport).

Santiago Arias is edging closer to joining Napoli. The Juventus transfer target impressed for Colombia at the World Cup with PSV Eindhoven reportedly willing to allow him to leave the club for €10m (Calciomercato).

Stefan Savic is a target for Juventus should Daniele Rugani leave the club. The 23-year-old centre back is a Chelsea transfer target but could be replaced by the Montenegrin who has fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid (Tuttosport).

Daniele Rugani has been linked with Chelsea

FRANCE

Thomas Tuchel remained coy on rumours linking Paris Saint-Germain with a move for Jerome Boateng. The Bayern Munich centre-back has also been linked with a move to Manchester City and Manchester United this summer, but PSG are reportedly leading the chase (SportBILD).

Lyon president Jean-Michael Auras has once again reiterated that Nabil Fekir will stay at the club this summer. "Nabil will be there this season," he said, despite the well-documented interest from Liverpool. "We need him, he's one of the best French players." (L'Equipe).

GERMANY

Axel Witsel is interesting Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga club would have to pay €40m to sign the Belgian international from Tianjin Quanjian in China, but he would likely have to take a pay cut to make the move (Funke Sport).

PORTUGAL

Porto face a fight to keep Alex Telles. The left-back has been the subject of a €30m bid from Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain also reported to be interested in the 25-year-old (UOL Esporte).