Where next for Manchester City's Joe Hart?

Joe Hart has made 75 appearances for England

With Pep Guardiola admitting he is looking to help Joe Hart leave Manchester City, Sky Bet look at where he could end up...

The 31-year-old spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Torino and another at West Ham last campaign, but enjoyed only limited success during either temporary spell.

The former England number one, who has said this week "there's no league I would say no to", may well be heading away from the Premier League champions on a permanent deal after comments made by Guardiola he would help facilitate a move.

So where next for Hart, as he looks to reignite his England career? We teamed up with Sky Bet to look at the runners and riders in the markets for where he might end up on a permanent move... Have a look at the odds yourself and place your bet here.

Birmingham City - 5/2

A move to the Championship would have seemed highly unlikely for England and City number one before Guardiola arrived at the Etihad, having picked up two Premier League winners' medals in the previous four years and four golden gloves under his belt.

But a return to the place he won his first silverware - a League Cup medal with the Blues in 2010 - might give Hart a spell out of the limelight which could act as a springboard.

Hart spent a year at Birmingham on loan in 2009-10, where the Blues won the League Cup - but were also relegated

It would surely rule him out of contention for the European Championships in 2020, unless Birmingham can win promotion next season, as it would be difficult to imagine Gareth Southgate opting for a Championship goalkeeper ahead of his other options.

But having suffered a difficult couple of years on the big stage, a quieter spell could be a welcome break for Hart.

Chelsea - 3/1

Speculation continues to rumble on over the future of Thibault Courtois, given links that just will not go away between himself and Real Madrid.

If he does end up moving on, the Blues will be on the look-out for new blood - and although making Hart their number one might be unlikely given his form over the past couple of years, he would certainly have a chance of overhauling Willy Caballero as second choice.

Chelsea could do worse than a man with the Premier League experience and trophy cabinet of Hart, especially should they decide to rotate with a busy European and domestic fixture schedule ahead.

Stay at Manchester City - 5/4

While both club and player want to move on with life, Hart's inconsistency during spells at West Ham and Torino in the last two years has not helped with his attractiveness to potential suitors.

This market includes the possibility of another loan move - which might at least suit Hart and City better than him remaining third choice at the Etihad, and give any new club the chance to benefit from his experience for a season, without having to shell out on a permanent deal.

Other options

Among the other runners and riders are West Ham - where Hart endured a tough loan spell in 2017/18, losing his place to Adrian for much of the season - and Championship Aston Villa, whose money troubles look to be over after receiving new investment.

Hart spent last season on loan at West Ham - but found life difficult at the London Stadium

There's also the possibility of a move north of the border, where Celtic and Rangers are priced at 25/1 each, with perhaps the rave reviews Fraser Forster received at Parkhead sticking in the memory.