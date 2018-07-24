Ross Barkley prepared for exciting season under new boss Maurizio Sarri

Ross Barkley has made two appearances since signing for the club in January

Chelsea should get ready for a "very exciting" season with new boss Maurizio Sarri, according to Ross Barkley.

The squad have just returned from a pre-season trip to Australia, where the Italian took charge of his first match with a 1-0 win over Perth Glory.

Barkley will be hoping to be given another chance to impress in the coming weeks, having featured for most of the match in Perth.

The 24-year-old, who has seen his impact limited by injury since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Everton, is confident Sarri's methods will help Chelsea make an impact again next season.

"It has been very interesting," Barkley told the club website. "The style that he wants us to play, it is really exciting and very attacking, as well as being very organised.

"We have been understanding what he has been getting across in training, but the more we do it in training, the more we get used to it and I can see from the training sessions that this season is going to be very exciting."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign at Huddersfield on August 11.