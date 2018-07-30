European Paper Talk: Chelsea prepare Sergej Milinkovic-Savic offer

Sergej Milinkovic Savic is reportedly attracting interest from around Europe

Spain

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has told Dani Ceballos he is a part of his plans for the coming season. The midfielder had been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu, but now looks set to stay (Marca).

A hamstring injury sustained by Andre Gomes in a pre-season game has complicated his departure from Barcelona. The Portuguese midfielder was expected to leave the Camp Nou this summer, but offers might now be sparse (Sport).

Ernesto Valverde is unhappy with the Barcelona board for allowing Paulinho to leave the club without signing a suitable replacement. The Brazil international rejoined his former club Guangzhou Evergrande on an initial one-season loan deal. Valverde wants a midfielder who can arrive in the box and carries a goal threat (AS).

Italy

Negotiations between AC Milan and Juventus over a potential swap deal for Leonardo Bonucci and Gonzalo Higuain have hit a stalemate. The two clubs have been locked in discussions for days. Juve want £49m for Higuain and this demand is holding up the move (Tuttosport).

Will Gonzalo Higuain be leaving Juventus for AC Milan?

Chelsea, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all contacted Lazio regarding Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and are expected to make offers for the Serb in the coming days. Lazio value the player at £134m, but would settle for between £98m and £107m (Gazzetta dello Sport).

France

Despite speculation linking Marseille with a move for Moussa Dembele, there has been no contact between the Ligue 1 club and the Celtic striker. Marseille are also targeting Mario Balotelli and Olivier Giroud as they try to find a goalscorer (L'Equipe).

Celtic's Moussa Dembele has been linked with Marseille

Germany

Axel Witsel is expected to have a medical on Monday before joining Borussia Dortmund. The Belgian midfielder will join the Bundesliga club from Tianjin Quanjian for £18m having impressed at the World Cup (RTBF).

Portugal

Alex Telles was Everton manager's Marco Silva's number one target before signing Lucas Digne. The asking price put off the Toffees, but the Brazilian is still a target for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (O Jogo).