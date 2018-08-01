Reo Griffiths leaves Tottenham to join Lyon

Reo Griffiths has joined French club Lyon

Reo Griffiths has left Tottenham to join French side Lyon on a four-yer deal.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, passed a medical and agreed terms on Wednesday.

Reo Griffiths has joined French club Lyon Reo Griffiths has joined French club Lyon

Tottenham are due six years worth of training compensation for Griffiths, who scored 33 goals for the club's U18 side last season.

He scored four hat-tricks among that haul, including a pair against North London rivals Arsenal.

Griffiths attracted interest from other major clubs in Europe, but has opted to make France his home.

He becomes another high-profile youngster to leave England, some 12 months after Jadon Sancho quit Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho left City in a similar search for first-team football and made 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side in his first overseas campaign.