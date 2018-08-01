Tottenham's Reo Griffiths passes medical ahead of Lyon move

Reo Griffiths has passed a medical at Lyon

Teenage Tottenham striker Reo Griffiths is closing on a move to French side Lyon after passing a medical.

The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, is set to leave the Premier League side if he is able to agree personal terms with Lyon.

Reo Griffiths has passed a medical at Lyon Reo Griffiths has passed a medical at Lyon

Tottenham would be due six years worth of training compensation for Griffiths, who scored 33 goals for the club's U18 side last season.

He scored four hat-tricks among that haul, including a pair against North London rivals Arsenal.

Griffiths attracted interest from other major clubs in Europe, but appears close to making France his home.

He will become another high-profile youngster to leave England, some 12 months after Jadon Sancho quit Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho left City in a similar search for first-team football and made 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side in his first overseas campaign.