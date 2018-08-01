Tottenham's Reo Griffiths passes medical ahead of Lyon move
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 01/08/18 6:21pm
Teenage Tottenham striker Reo Griffiths is closing on a move to French side Lyon after passing a medical.
The 18-year-old, who has represented England at youth level, is set to leave the Premier League side if he is able to agree personal terms with Lyon.
Tottenham would be due six years worth of training compensation for Griffiths, who scored 33 goals for the club's U18 side last season.
He scored four hat-tricks among that haul, including a pair against North London rivals Arsenal.
Griffiths attracted interest from other major clubs in Europe, but appears close to making France his home.
He will become another high-profile youngster to leave England, some 12 months after Jadon Sancho quit Manchester City to join Borussia Dortmund.
Sancho left City in a similar search for first-team football and made 12 appearances for the Bundesliga side in his first overseas campaign.
