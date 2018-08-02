Burnley make £8m offer to Swansea for midfielder Sam Clucas

Burnley have made an £8m bid to Swansea for midfielder Sam Clucas, according to Sky sources.

Swansea manager Graham Potter confirmed an offer had been made for the player at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is a long-term admirer of Clucas, having lost out on the 27-year-old when he joined Swansea from Hull City last summer.

Clucas made 29 Premier League appearances last season as Swansea succumbed to relegation after seven years in the top flight.

Sky sources understand that Burnley and Swansea have held talks but negotiations still have some way to go before a deal can be reached.

The Clarets were also interested in signing Clucas' team-mate Alfie Mawson, but look to have missed out on the defender, who has undergone a medical at Fulham ahead of a proposed transfer to the newly-promoted side.

Sky Sports News understand Swansea are looking to offload a number of experienced players, with striker Jordan Ayew and defenders Kyle Naughton and Federico Fernandez expected to depart the club.