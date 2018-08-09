Deadline Day summer 2018 - watch live on Sky Sports News

Click or tap from 8am to watch live coverage of Deadline Day on Sky Sports News Click or tap from 8am to watch live coverage of Deadline Day on Sky Sports News

It's Deadline Day - and you can watch Sky Sports News right here for all the transfer news and drama.

The window shuts early this summer and as clubs scramble to do business before the official deadline of 5pm on Thursday, August 9, we are bringing you three hours of live coverage on skysports.com and the Sky Sports apps so you can stay in touch even without a subscription.

You will see breaking transfer news, bulletins from reporters at clubs across the country and reaction to the big stories from our expert guests.

To join us in the newsroom, just click or tap on the video above from 8am - and join us again at 12pm, 4pm and 7pm.

You can watch Sky Sports News - channel 409 - at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go and just £7.99 will get you a day pass with Now TV.

And if you are on the move, follow the latest with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.