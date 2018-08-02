Burnley's £16m bid for Jay Rodriguez rejected by West Brom

West Brom have rejected a £16m bid from Burnley for Jay Rodriguez

Burnley have had a £16m bid to re-sign striker Jay Rodriguez rejected by West Brom, Sky Sports News understands.

Manager Sean Dyche is yet to delve into the transfer market, though is keen to bring back the striker who came through the club's youth academy.

Rodriguez moved from Burnley to West Brom in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of £12m, but saw his time at the Hawthorns hampered by injury.

Burnley have made their interest in bringing the 29-year-old back to Turf Moor known, following West Brom's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

Sky Sports News understands the Baggies are holding out for a bid exceeding the £20m mark for the once-capped England international.