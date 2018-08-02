Everton forward Kevin Mirallas to join Fiorentina on loan

Kevin Mirallas is set to swap the Premier League for Serie A

Everton forward Kevin Mirallas is expected to join Fiorentina on loan in the next 24 hours, according to Sky sources.

The 30-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympiakos after falling out of favour with Ronald Koeman and not seeing any playing time at all under Sam Allardyce.

Mirallas, capped 60 times by Belgium, had previously spent 15 months with the Greek side prior to joining Everton for £6m in 2012.

Mirallas made 151 appearances for Everton scoring 29 goals, but was loaned out in January this year after being sent home from training for a lack of effort by then caretaker-manager David Unsworth.

