Burnley bid £12m for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson

Burnely are understood to have made an offer for Ben Gibson

Burnley have made a bid of £12m for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old Middlesbrough academy graduate, who signed a new five-year deal last season, has been on the books at the Riverside since 2010.

He has made 185 appearances for the club and scored four goals. He has also had loan spells at Plymouth, York and Tranmere.

Gibson, who is the nephew of Boro owner Steve Gibson, was called up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate in March 2017 for the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

The Middlesbrough captain has also attracted interest from Everton, West Ham and Leicester who made an approach for him in the last two windows.

Burnley are one of only two Premier League clubs who have yet to make a signing this summer. Tottenham are the other club.