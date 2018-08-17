Transfer Talk: Will Mino Raiola push Paul Pogba out of Man Utd?

The latest episode from the second series of our Transfer Talk podcast is here!

Host Pete Graves is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Aidan Magee and Michael Bridge to discuss which Premier League stars could be leaving before the European windows close.

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba's relationship is assessed after the Manchester United manager denied there had been a bust-up with the midfielder.

As United look set to undergo a major overhaul in their transfer structure, the panel discuss their options for future windows and what that could all mean for Mourinho.

Former Tottenham striker Mido joins the show to give the inside track on his former agent - and Pogba's current agent - Mino Raiola.

The Egyptian also discusses his transfer history, including how he came close to being signed by Real Madrid but instead ended up at White Hart Lane.

Sky in Italy's Ghilda Pensante joined the show to go through all the last-minute deals being made on Deadline Day in Serie A, including some high-profile exits from the Premier League.

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker has the latest on all the transfer activity in Scotland, as both Celtic and Rangers battle to keep hold of key players.

Finally, the panel answer your transfer questions.