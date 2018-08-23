European Paper Talk: Real Madrid wait on Kylian Mbappe move

Will Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid this summer?

There's a week to go before the transfer window closes around Europe, so which moves could still happen?

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media market to bring you the best stories from across the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid will launch a bid for Kylian Mbappe next week, if Paris Saint-Germain are punished for breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations. PSG must exercise their clause to buy Mbappe from Monaco for €180m (£161.76m) on Monday but that would seriously affect UEFA's investigation into their accounts which concludes on August 30. PSG could be put in the position where they have to sell the striker to meet FFP obligations, giving Madrid a day to get their man. (AS)

Chelsea have told Atletico Madrid that Marcos Alonso will cost them €60m (£53.92m). Alonso has emerged as a target for both Madrid clubs but Atleti appear the more likely destination following Filipe Luis declaration that he wants to leave Los Rojiblancos for PSG. If Atletico sell the left-back, Alonso is seen as the ideal replacement but Chelsea's asking price and the lack of time to complete a deal might push the transfer back to January. (AS)

Marcos Alonso has been linked with Atletico Madrid

Frenkie De Jong is committed to staying at Ajax for at least another season, meaning Barcelona must wait until next summer before signing the Dutch midfielder. Barca had hoped to complete a deal for him this year before loaning him back to Ajax. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Thierry Henry has agreed a deal in principle to become the new Bordeaux coach but the final decision rests with US investment firm, General American Capital Partners (GACP) who are in negotiations to buy the club. Gus Poyet will be sacked this week following his criticism of the board and incoming owners GACP are expected to meet with Henry to discuss his plans for the club. (L'Equipe)

Thierry Henry could be the next Bordeaux manager

Monaco are in talks with Bayer Leverkusen over the €20m signing of defender Benjamin Heinrichs. The club are determined to add another defensive player before the window closes on August 31 and Henrichs, 21, fits their model of being a young up-and-coming talent. (L'Equipe)

Iran international forward Saman Ghoddos is poised to join Amiens after they beat Ligue 1 rivals Rennes and La Liga newcomers Huesca to his signature. Ghoddos is due in France this week to undergo a medical and complete his switch from Ostersunds having prospered in Sweden under the guidance of now Swansea boss Graham Potter. (L'Equipe)

Italy

Claudio Marchisio is unlikely to move to Monaco, with Sporting Lisbon and Zenit St Petersburg leading the chase for the midfielder. Marchisio is a free agent after parting ways with Juventus earlier this month and has suitors across the continent, including Ligue 1 Monaco, as well as Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia. (Corriere di Torino)

Claudio Marchisio has been at Juventus for 25 years

AC Milan are already looking to sell Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic, despite signing him from Hamburg just eight weeks ago. The arrival of Samu Castillejo from Villarreal has pushed Halilovic down the pecking order at the San Siro after Milan signed him on a free transfer from relegated German side Hamburg. (Bild)

Germany

Bayern Munich remain in negotiations with PSG over centre-back Jerome Boateng. Bayern are happy to let Boateng leave the Allianz Arena due to his advancing years and injury record, but still want €40m (£35.94m). PSG, however, have only bid as high as €30m (£26.96m) due to concerns over the 29-year-old's durability. (Kicker)

Wolfsburg are deciding between Lyon's Maxwel Cornet and Red Star Belgrade's Nemanja Radonjic as they look to add an attacking player before the window closes. Cornet is the club's first choice but Lyon coach is reluctant to let the 21-year-old go in a season when they will be competing in the Champions League so need extra squad depth. (Kicker)