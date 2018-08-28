No chance Jermain Defoe will leave Bournemouth this summer, says Eddie Howe

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe had been linked with Nottingham Forest

Eddie Howe has insisted there is "no chance" of Jermain Defoe leaving Bournemouth on loan.

Bournemouth coasted past MK Dons 3-0 in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash, with Lys Mousset, Ryan Fraser and Jordon Ibe finding the net.

Cherries boss Howe then scotched talk linking ex-England striker Defoe with a loan switch to Nottingham Forest.

Asked if Defoe would be allowed to head out on loan, Howe replied: “No I’m not going to let anyone go, our squad is our squad. We’re not huge on numbers, and we also have a couple of injuries at the moment.

"Jermain’s a valued member of our squad, we only carry four strikers so there’s absolutely no chance of him going anywhere."

Howe revealed Mousset has suffered an ankle problem, leaving the Frenchman and Marc Pugh doubts for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Jefferson Lerma made his debut for Bournemouth on Tuesday

"Lys picked up a twisted ankle, it was serious enough for to come off; it’s reasonably serious so we’ll have to wait and see,” said Howe. “I think Marc (Pugh) may miss this weekend at Chelsea.”

Howe made 10 changes from Saturday’s 2-2 league draw with Everton, but his side still retained its usual stylish approach.

Summer recruits Jefferson Lerma and Diego Rico showed up well on their debuts, leaving Howe happy to have some selection headaches ahead of the weekend’s London trip.

“It’s very difficult to come straight in and go well, but they did,” said Howe, of Colombia midfielder Lerma and Spanish left-back Rico. “It will do them the world of good to have that experience."