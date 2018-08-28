Nuno Espirito Santo pleased with Wolves battling manner in victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted with his side's competitive manner

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was pleased with the way his team competed as they progressed to the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leo Bonatini scored early in the second half and substitute Helder Costa added a second from the penalty spot late on.

Nuno said: "I think we are all satisfied. There were a lot of positives and the main thing is that the team competed well. They don’t have to prove anything to anybody.

"It was a good game but sometimes we rushed too much. We have a lot of work to do. All the cups are important. This competition gives us minutes of real intensity. It gives players an opportunity to show what they can do.

"There were good saves, good defending, good possession and good movement."

On the absence of defender Danny Batth, Nuno commented: "Danny is the captain of the club but sometimes we have to make decisions. Every player at Wolves is in my plans.

"The market is not closed but if a big team comes in with £100m for a player, what can you do?"

Morgan Gibbs-White missed a great chance for Wolves just after the half-hour mark, dragging his shot wide of goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith’s left-hand post after being put through on goal by Bonatini.

2:12 Sheff Wed 0-2 Wolves Sheff Wed 0-2 Wolves

A burst of pace from Adama Traore saw him advance to the right-hand byline before pulling the ball back to Bonatini, who fired low into the net from 12 yards out in the 53rd minute.

Gibbs-White hit a post before John Ruddy made a fine save at the other end, clawing the ball away following Steven Fletcher’s overhead shot. Ruddy also saved a Fernando Forestieri free-kick.

Costa made it 2-0 from the spot in the 85th minute after he was fouled in the area by Morgan Fox.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay said: "My team tried everything but today it was a very good opponent.

"It’s not nice when you’re not in the next round and you lose but we saw some positives from the game as our young players learned a lot."