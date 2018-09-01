Cardiff will target Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey, boss Neil Warnock warns

Aaron Ramsey began his career at Cardiff before leaving for Arsenal in 2008

Neil Warnock hopes his Cardiff side "rough up" Aaron Ramsey to leave Ryan Giggs sweating ahead of Wales' forthcoming UEFA Nations League double-header.

Giggs will be in Cardiff on Sunday to run the rule over Arsenal midfielder Ramsey ahead of Wales' UEFA Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

"I will probably be wincing at every tackle, it doesn't help that you are playing a Neil Warnock team," Giggs said ahead of Ramsey's last Premier League before the international break.

Cardiff boss Warnock has built his sides down the years on their combative nature, and he admits Giggs has every reason to be anxious as Ramsey returns to the club he left Arsenal for in 2008.

"I don't blame Ryan for being nervous about the game," Warnock said. "I hope we can rough him [Ramsey] up. Needs must.

"Aaron is a top player and I've always liked him. I've always thought he was underrated really because he's a player who doesn't grab the headlines, he goes under the radar.

Cardiff vs Arsenal Live on

"He's a manager's dream. He'd be number one on your team sheet every week and then you put the other 10 around him."

Cardiff are yet to score on their Premier League return after losing at Bournemouth and sharing goalless draws with Newcastle and Huddersfield.

Warnock thinks Unai Emery should build his team around Ramsey

The Bluebirds now have a daunting three-game run with a trip to Chelsea sandwiched in between home games against Arsenal and champions Manchester City.

But Warnock believes a national TV audience against Arsenal - opponents Cardiff have not beaten since 1961 - will help dispel the myth that he feels surrounds his side.

"I think we get wrongly judged on our approach," he said. "I've had it for 38 years, it started at Notts County when I had players who couldn't pass water!

Warnock feels his teams are unfairly judged

"But we had more possession than Newcastle in that game and everyone says we're long-ball merchants. At Bournemouth we played a five-foot eight-inch striker. People have this assumption of us because of our approach last year.

"But we play a lot more football this year because of guys like Harry Arter and Victor Camarasa. I think we've played some good stuff at times and the only problem for me is getting goals and helping guys like Bobby Reid and Kenneth Zohore get into good positions."