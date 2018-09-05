European Paper Talk: Manchester United keen on Roma's Monchi

Monchi took over as Roma sporting director last summer

Even though the transfer window has closed, the rumour mill remains active as clubs plot January moves or reassess their transfer strategies for next summer.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the European media market to pick out the best stories from across the continent.

Spain

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha could return to Inter in January having failed to secure a move away from the Catalan club during the summer transfer window. The Brazil international was close to joining Real Betis, with a fee having been agreed, but the player did not want to commit to a long-term contract with the Seville side. (Various)

Italy

Manchester United and Barcelona are at different stages when it comes to reshaping and rebuilding their squads, and both would like renowned sporting director Monchi to help them continue this process. The Spaniard had great success during his time with Sevilla, and has been with Roma since last summer. United and Barcelona are considering a move, but Monchi would be reluctant to leave the Italian capital as he has a good working relationship with president James Pallotta. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa, or 'Gabigol' as he is sometimes known, has admitted he is undecided on whether to return to the Serie A side when his loan deal with Santos expires in January. The attacker has been in great form for his former club back in Brazil, leading the league's scoring charts, and could seek an extended stay as he hopes to revive his career. (Various)

Gabriel Barbosa joined Inter Milan in 2016

Several Italian clubs are interested in Udinese forward Kevin Lasagna. The 26-year-old striker scored 12 goals in Serie A last season, as well as two in three games in the cup, and Napoli, Inter, Lazio, and Bologna are all said to be interested. No deals are on the table as yet, but clubs could ramp up their interest when the transfer window reopens in January. (Il Messaggero Veneto)

France

Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Brazilian sensation Lucas Paqueta in January having failed to sign a midfielder this summer. The 21-year-old has recently been called up to the Brazil squad for the first time, and has a release fee of around £45m in his contract with Flamengo. The attacking midfielder is one of the brightest talents in Brazil and should have no shortage of suitors when the transfer window reopens. (RMC Sport)

Germany vs France Live on

Germany

Germany coach Joachim Low insists Mesut Ozil's international career is over. The Arsenal playmaker announced his retirement following the country's dismal World Cup campaign, accusing German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel of discrimination. "In my view, Ozil has clearly declared his retirement and closed the door by himself with that, so a comeback is not a topic," Low told reporters ahead of Germany's UEFA Nations League opener against World Cup winners France. (Sport Bild)

Portugal

Barcelona are keeping tabs on Sporting striker Jovane Cabral. The Cape Verde forward has broken into the Sporting first team this season, and the Portuguese side are looking to renew his contract in order to increase his buyout clause to around £40m. (O Jogo)