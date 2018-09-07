UEFA Nations League preview - Saturday: England, Spain, Iceland and Northern Ireland in action

Gylfi Sigurdsson's Iceland face Switzerland on Saturday

England v Spain headlines the UEFA Nations League schedule on Saturday, with Northern Ireland, Iceland and Switzerland also in action, and all games are live on Sky Sports.

England play their first game since reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup as they host Spain at Wembley in Group A4.

Spain suffered an early exit from the World Cup as they were beaten by hosts Russia in the last 16, and this will be new head coach Luis Enrique's first match in charge.

Luis Enrique's new Spain project

O'Neill's Northern Ireland aims

Marcos Alonso is among three Chelsea players in the Spain squad, but the only other Premier League representative is Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Northern Ireland start the day when they face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B3 in Belfast (2pm).

Switzerland and Iceland then meet in Group A2, with the Swiss unbeaten at home since May 2016.

Iceland have a new head coach after Heimir Hallgrimsson - who took Iceland to Euro 2016 and the World Cup - stepped down in the summer and was replaced by Erik Hamren.

"My ambition is to develop the team even more," said Hamren. "Hopefully we can show the same mentality as Iceland have shown for a long time now.

Switzerland vs Iceland Live on

"My dream is to get to Euro 2020, a third finals in a row for Iceland. We know it will be tough - bigger nations than Iceland have had problems getting to finals in recent years - but I think we can do it."

Switzerland, who made the last 16 of the World Cup, let slip a 4-1 lead to draw 4-4 with Iceland in their last meeting in September 2013.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka is in the Switzerland squad while Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson will be a key player for Iceland.

England vs Spain Live on

"We have to take two steps back after the World Cup and then we will start again almost from scratch," said Switzerland head coach Vladimir Petkovic. "The players that are here have earned their spots with consistently good performances. Now they have to show what they can bring to this national team."

The other fixtures on Saturday are Belarus v San Marino, Finland v Hungary, Estonia v Greece and Luxembourg v Moldova.

Watch the Nations League live on Sky and get two football channels for one great price. Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football in HD - now £18 a month.