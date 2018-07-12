Sky Sports World Cup Power Rankings: Kylian Mbappe & Luka Modric soar

Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric look set to battle it out for the Power Rankings crown in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Croatia overcame a one-goal deficit to snatch a 2-1 win in extra-time against England on Wednesday night, with captain Luka Modric claiming runner-up spot in the penultimate rankings - behind chart-topper Neymar.

Luka Modric is runner-up in the Sky Sports World Cup Power Rankings

England right wing-back Kieran Trippier broke the deadlock with a stunning free-kick during a dominant first half and currently ranks as the Three Lions' top player at No 4 - ahead of team-mate and top scorer Harry Kane (No 6).

Kieran Trippier celebrates putting England ahead against Croatia

Gareth Southgate's side face Belgium on Saturday in the play-off for third place, and winger Eden Hazard (No 3) could still claim the Power Rankings crown with a stellar performance.

Team-mates Romelu Lukaku (No 14) and Kevin De Bruyne (No 16) are also candidates to potentially top the chart, with the former set to challenge Kane for the Golden Boot - if both managers field their first-choice strikers.

Romelu Lukaku is two goals behind Harry Kane is the Golden Boot race

For France, Kylian Mbappe toppled Antoine Griezmann as Les Bleus' top player after shining on the world stage during the 1-0 semi-final win over Belgium, while defender Raphael Varane (No 18) also soared up the chart.

Kylian Mbappe has shone for France in Russia

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance over the entire tournament so far by awarding points to players for 32 different stats.

Below, we present this round's Power Rankings, the accumulative tournament rankings and each nation's top points scorer so far.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated after each round at the World Cup, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

