The Open tees off at Carnoustie this week, a course widely considered to be among the toughest in the land - but which Premier League club has a Carnoustie-like fortress?

We checked top-flight results since the start of 2013/14 to find out which stadiums strike fear into visitors.

Manchester City's Etihad is the toughest venue to visit in the Premier League, with 74 per cent of travelling teams suffering defeat over the past five years.

In total, 70 out of 95 visitors have lost on Etihad soil, and only 10 have claimed victory - with Liverpool's 4-1 win in November, 2015, being the greatest winning margin.

Arsenal had a horrific away record last season, only picking up three points on the road during 2018 - collected in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield on the final day - but the Emirates remains a fortress.

Overall, 66 out of 95 teams that have travelled to the Emirates have lost and only 10 have left with three points - with Manchester City's 3-0 win in March this year being the biggest winning margin.

Twelve miles away, Tottenham have sought temporary sanctuary at Wembley and will return to their renovated White Hart Lane to face Liverpool in September.

After a rocky start to life at the national stadium, Spurs proceeded to make it quite a fortress with 13 out of 19 league visitors leaving London with nothing - only two sides left the famous arch as winners.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's side have little to fear about their imminent return, with the White Hart Lane site ranking as the league's fifth-strongest fortress.

Other stadiums that have kept oppositions at bay over the past five years include Stamford Bridge, Anfield, Old Trafford and Goodison Park.

So, as Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and Co prepare to tackle Carnoustie's infamous 18th hole, the Premier League's chasing 'big five' will look to breach the Etihad fortress over the coming season.