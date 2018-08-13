Watford's Roberto Pereyra tops Sky Sports Power Rankings

Watford midfielder Roberto Pereyra has topped the first Power Rankings this season.

The Argentine hit a looping volley past Brighton stopper Mat Ryan and grabbed a second early in the second half during a 2-0 win over Brighton, while team-mate Jose Holebas also made the top 10.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane claimed the runners-up spot after netting a double during his side's 4-0 demolition of West Ham at Anfield - although the Senegal international appeared to be offside for his second goal.

Everton's Richarlison (No 3) helped justify his £40m price tag with two goals during a 2-2 draw at Wolves, while Ruben Neves (No 6) scored his side's first equaliser from a free-kick and assisted Raul Jimenez's 80-minute leveller.

Raheem Sterling (No 8) broke the deadlock during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Arsenal, with left-back Benjamin Mendy (No 4) assisting both goals.

Crystal Palace 'keeper Wayne Hennessey (No 9) was the top-ranked stopper with six saves and a clean sheet during the Eagles' 2-0 win over newly-promoted Fulham, with team-mate Aaron Wan-Bissaka edging Luke Shaw at No 10.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points to players for 33 different stats.

The Sky Sports Power Rankings will be updated every week during the season, so be sure to keep an eye on the big movers...

