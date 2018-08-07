Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports: Manchester derby, Liverpool v Man City

Sky Sports has announced its latest live Premier League fixtures for October and November, with the Manchester derby part of a packed schedule.

Jose Mourinho will take his Manchester United side to face Pep Guardiola's defending champions on Sunday, November 11 in a 4.30pm kick-off at the Etihad.

Another highlight from the latest selection of games sees Manchester City travel to Liverpool - the place they lost their unbeaten top-flight record in a seven-goal thriller last season - on Sunday, October 7.

Live PL games on Sky in October Mon 1: Bournemouth v Palace (8pm)

Bournemouth v Palace (8pm) Fri 5: Brighton v West Ham (8pm)

Brighton v West Ham (8pm) Sun 7:> Southampton v Chelsea (2.15pm)

Southampton v Chelsea (2.15pm) Sun 7: Liverpool v Man City (4.30pm)

Liverpool v Man City (4.30pm) Sat 20: Chelsea v Man Utd (12.30pm)

Chelsea v Man Utd (12.30pm) Sun 21: Everton v Palace (4pm)

Everton v Palace (4pm) Mon 22: Arsenal v Leicester (8pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (8pm) Sat 27: Man Utd v Everton (12.30pm)

Man Utd v Everton (12.30pm) Sun 28: Palace v Arsenal (1.30pm)

Palace v Arsenal (1.30pm) Sun 28: Tottenham v Man City (4pm)

A busy October also includes Chelsea's clash with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and Manchester City's visit to Tottenham's new stadium.

As well as the Manchester showdown, Chelsea's meeting with Everton and Arsenal's trip to Bournemouth are in store in November.

Live PL games on Sky in November Sun 4: Wolves v Tottenham (1.30pm)*

Wolves v Tottenham (1.30pm)* Sun 4: Chelsea v Palace (4pm)

Chelsea v Palace (4pm) Mon 5: Huddersfield v Fulham (8pm)

Huddersfield v Fulham (8pm) Sat 10: Cardiff v Brighton (12.30pm)

Cardiff v Brighton (12.30pm) Sun 11: Chelsea v Everton (2.15pm)

Chelsea v Everton (2.15pm) Sun 11: Man City v Man Utd (4.30pm)

Man City v Man Utd (4.30pm) Sun 25: Bournemouth v Arsenal (1.30pm)

Bournemouth v Arsenal (1.30pm) Sun 25: Wolves v Huddersfield (4pm)

Wolves v Huddersfield (4pm) Mon 26: Burnley v Newcastle (8pm)

The 2018/19 Premier League season kicks off on Friday in front of the Sky Sports cameras as Manchester United host Leicester.

The live Saturday lunchtime kick-off comes from St James' Park as Newcastle welcome Tottenham, while the first Super Sunday of the new term sees Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield before Unai Emery's new Arsenal take on Community Shield winners Manchester City at the Emirates.

Confirmed Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports

August

Fri 10: Man Utd v Leicester (7.45pm)

Sat 11: Newcastle v Tottenham (12.30pm)

Sun 12: Liverpool v West Ham (1.30pm)

Sun 12: Arsenal v Man City (4pm)

Sat 18: Cardiff v Newcastle (12.30pm)

Sun 19: Man City v Huddersfield (1.30pm)

Sun 19: Brighton v Man Utd (4pm)

Mon 20: Crystal Palace v Liverpool (8pm)

Sat 25: Wolves v Man City (12.30pm)

Sun 26: Watford v Crystal Palace (1.30pm)

Sun 26: Newcastle v Chelsea (4pm)

Mon 27: Man Utd v Tottenham (8pm)

Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal host champions Man City on the first Super Sunday of the new season

September

Sat 1: Leicester v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Sun 2: Cardiff v Arsenal (1.30pm)

Sun 2: Watford v Tottenham (4pm)

Sat 15: Tottenham v Liverpool (12.30pm)

Sun 16: Wolves v Burnley (1.30pm)

Sun 16: Everton v West Ham (4pm)

Mon 17: Southampton v Brighton (8pm)

Sat 22: Fulham v Watford (12.30pm)

Sun 23: West Ham v Chelsea (1.30pm)

Sun 23: Arsenal v Everton (4pm)

Sun 30: Cardiff v Burnley (4pm)

Mo Salah scored in Liverpool's 4-3 win over Man City in January

