European Paper Talk: Barcelona drop Paul Pogba interest

Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in Paul Pogba

Our friends at Football Whispers have sifted through the European media to find the best transfer news and latest news stories.

Spain

Barcelona have dropped their interest in Paul Pogba, accepting that the Frenchman will not leave Manchester United in this transfer window. However, the Catalans could launch a Philippe Coutinho charm offensive to eventually get their man in a future window (RMC).

Italy

Luka Modric has decided to stay at Real Madrid amid strong interest from Inter Milan. The Croatian will sign a new contract with the European champions shortly, with the midfielder set to earn as much as Sergio Ramos (AS).

Juventus could still make a late move for Marcelo, with the Brazilian left-back keen to be reunited with his friend Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. However, the £358m release clause in the 30-year-old's contract could be a problem (Tuttosport).

Marcelo could be leaving Real Madrid

Steven N'Zonzi has told Sevilla that he wants to join Roma. The Serie A club are interested in the French midfielder, but have yet to make a meaningful offer for him (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Napoli are edging closer to completing a deal for Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ocho. However, the Standard Liege shot-stopper will only make the move once he is given assurances over his first-team place (Gazzetta dello Sport).

France

Keita Balde has not been included in the group of players who will face Nantes in Monaco's opening game of the Ligue 1 season. The Senegalese winger is expected to leave the club, with Inter Milan particularly interested. A £35m fee has been agreed (Gazzetta dello Sport).

Keita Balde is being linked with a move to Inter Milan

Thomas Tuchel says he "cannot wait" for Paris Saint-Germain to start their Ligue 1 campaign against Caen at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Marco Verratti is surprisingly included in the squad for that game despite a recent injury (L'Equipe).

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter says Ante Rebic is ready to face Bayern Munich in Sunday's German Super Cup after being linked with the Bavarians for weeks (Kicker).

Portugal

Benfica are close to agreeing a new contract with Jonas. Club president Luis Felipe Vieira has been in talks with the striker and it is believed that pen could be put to paper before Tuesday's Champions League qualifier against Fenerbahce (O Jogo).