Neil Warnock says Newcastle can't afford to lose Rafa Benitez

Neil Warnock says he has 'goose-pimples' thinking about the clash against Newcastle

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says manager Rafael Benitez is the one man Newcastle cannot afford to lose.

The pair, who meet on Saturday live on Sky Sports Premier League, fell out when Benitez played a weakened Liverpool team at Fulham on the penultimate day of the 2006/07 season, ahead of the Champions League final.

Fulham won 1-0 and the Cottagers' victory helped relegate Warnock's Sheffield United and sparked a war of words between the two managers.

Though Warnock played down the feud, the Cardiff boss says Newcastle can afford to lose any player but not the Spaniard, whose future at St James' Park is a subject of constant speculation.

"You've only got to look at what the fans are saying," Warnock said. "But the one person Newcastle can't afford to lose is Rafa. I think they can get away with any player.

"He's in his last year now and it'll be interesting to see how that develops because he'll be targeted around the world I'm sure.

"Everything's been said about what happened and we've met a few times since. Life's too short and I've got to enjoy this now with a full house."

Warnock says Cardiff's financial situation has made him even more determined to survive in the Premier League, having spent considerably less than fellow promoted sides Fulham and Wolves.

"I'm in the game for days like tomorrow, I've got goose-pimples thinking about it now," he added. "The fans have been pivotal in my eighth promotion and I want to repay them with some enjoyment.

"Because at the stage of my career and the financial situation we're dealing with makes me more determined. We all have to work harder and put more of a shift in.

"But, hey ho, it's 11 v 11, 30,000 Cardiff fans. We've got to look forward to this."

Loan signing Harry Arter is set to make his Cardiff debut after being ineligible against parent club Bournemouth on the opening day of the season.

"You'll definitely see him in the 18," said Warnock. "He's such an effervescent character. He's full of beans on the training ground.

"I think [Bournemouth] paid £4,000 for him a few years ago and he just wants to play football. We're delighted to have him, and I think he can give us another dimension."