European paper round-up: Marcelo may join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

The new European season is well underway, but it's not just the results that are making news.

Our friends at Football Whispers look through all the top stories on Europe's sports pages.

Spain

Marcelo may follow Cristiano Ronaldo on his path from Madrid to Turin in the near future, with reports claiming he would like to join his former team-mate at Juventus. (El Confidencial)

Luis Suarez has given his views on VAR after a goal of his, in Barcelona's 8-2 win against Huesca, was checked by it. "When you have doubts, with the VAR, you'll lose your adrenaline and desire to celebrate," the Uruguayan said. (AS)

Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis has spoken about his rumoured transfer to Paris-Saint Germain that failed to materialise. "The club told me that they didn't want me to leave. I never insisted. I'm very happy here." (BeIN Sport)

Germany

Mesut Ozil will soon be weighing up an important decision… which players to sign up to his esports team! The German announced recently that he was entering the world of professional FIFA (of the virtual kind) and will meet with the candidates in person to see if the chemistry is right. (Sport Bild)

RB Leipzig have started the season badly - just one point in two games - but they have mystery signings to look forward to. Manager Ralf Rangnick has said that they have signed two players, but that they won't be arriving just yet so he won't name them. One of the two is thought to be 19-year-old American Tyler Adams, who currently plays for sister club New York Red Bulls. (Kicker)

Italy

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was a target for Chelsea and Manchester United during the summer, had agreed a deal to join Juventus in the transfer window, but the deal fell through. (Calciomercato)

Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella does not even sound that impressed with his goal against Napoli - a leaping, twelve-yard backheel flick. "Certainly I put this goal among my three most beautiful," he said after the game. Just the top three? (Gazzetta dello Sport)

France

Former Newcastle United player Hatem Ben Arfa has finally settled on a new club after his contract at PSG expired in the summer, joining Rennes. (L'Equipe)

Kylian Mbappe apologised to PSG fans on Twitter after being sent off in the final minutes of their match against Nimes at the weekend. He also thanked the PSG away fans for their support: "It was fantastic". (Twitter)