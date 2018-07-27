Fred, David De Gea & Rey Mysterio at Manchester United training
Last Updated: 27/07/18 5:53pm
Fred took part in his first Manchester United training session in Los Angeles on Friday, joined by former WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.
David De Gea was also back with the rest of the group as he and United's latest midfield addition returned after their short break following the World Cup.
Fred, who will wear the No 17 shirt at Old Trafford this season, trained away from the rest of the squad as he began his pre-season preparations.
Mysterio's visit went down a storm among the squad, and even United boss Jose Mourinho managed to get himself a picture with the former World Heavyweight Champion.
De Gea received a special personalised mask from Mysterio, who is a big fan of the Spaniard, similar to his own.
Mysterio is not currently signed to WWE with his last appearance coming at the Royal Rumble in January.
United beat AC Milan on penalties in Thursday's pre-season match in the International Champions Cup.
Mourinho's side kick-off their Premier League campaign against Leicester on August 10, live on Sky Sports.
