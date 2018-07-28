Man Utd transfer rumours: Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina, Leonardo Bonucci

Two players could be on their way out of Man Utd to make way for Harry Maguire's arrival. Find out who as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 28.

Manchester United are prepared to jettison Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo in a bid to raise funds for a move for Leicester defender Harry Maguire, the Daily Mirror reports.

United are keen to bring the England international to Old Trafford after impressing at this summer's World Cup.

With reports claiming United will have a pay a world-record fee for a defender to get their man, the Mirror claim United are preparing to offload Italy international Darmian and Argentina international Rojo to facilitate Maguire's transfer.

The Independent, meanwhile, claim newly-promoted Wolves are keen on bringing 28-year-old Rojo to Molineux.

The Mirror also claim United could turn their attention to Colombia international Yerry Mina if they fail to bring either Maguire or Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford.

Like Maguire, Mina impressed at this summer's World Cup, scoring twice, including a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against England in the last-16.

Mina is expected to leave Barcelona this week despite only joining the La Liga champions in January.

Everton and Lyon have been touted as possible destinations for the 23-year-old, but the Mirror claim United could enter the race for Mina's signature.

Reported Manchester United target Leonardo Bonucci is in line for a shock return to Juventus, according to Sky in Italy.

The 31-year-old defender, who left the Italian champions to join AC Milan a year ago, could return to Turin in a deal which would see highly rated centre-back Mattia Caldara move the other way.

