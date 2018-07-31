Tuesday's Manchester United transfer rumours: Harry Maguire, Gareth Bale, Marcos Rojo

Manchester United transfer target Harry Maguire's future is still uncertain

Leicester City are poised to offer Harry Maguire a new deal worth £95,000-per-week to stave off interest from Manchester United, according to the Daily Express.

Leicester manager Claude Puel is confident Maguire will remain at the club, despite interest from United.

Sky Sports News reported last week United approached Leicester over the sale of the England centre-back.

It is understood United valued the player, who starred in England's World Cup campaign, at around £65m but Puel is certain the 25-year-old will remain at the club.

Marcos Rojo could be on his way out of Old Trafford

The United hierarchy are becoming increasingly concerned by Jose Mourinho's negative comments during pre-season, according to the Daily Mirror.

The United manager has made no secret of his displeasure with how his preparations for the 2018/19 campaign have gone.

Everton are leading the race for £30m United defender Marcos Rojo, according to the Daily Mirror.

With United looking to sign a new defender this summer, Argentine Rojo may be free to leave Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, United have been dealt a transfer blow with Gareth Bale set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid.

Real boss Julen Lopetegui says Bale is "very happy" at the club, and is the perfect man to fill the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bale's future at the Bernabeu has been unclear over the summer, with reports claiming Manchester United are keen to bring the Wales forward back to the Premier League.

"He's very happy to play at Real Madrid," said Lopetegui. "He's happy to be here, this is a fantastic opportunity for him to show his talent."