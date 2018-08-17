Man Utd need Paul Pogba to challenge Man City, says Darren Bent

0:24 Manchester United need Paul Pogba at his very best, says Darren Bent. Manchester United need Paul Pogba at his very best, says Darren Bent.

Jose Mourinho needs Paul Pogba at his best to boost Manchester United's chances of catching neighbours City, says Darren Bent.

There have been reports of a bust-up between the United manager and the French World Cup winner, although the club told Sky Sports News on Thursday that these reports were "absolute nonsense" and Mourinho said on Friday he has "never been so happy" with the midfielder.

Talking on Football Centre, Bent said: "Pogba makes teams tick and I think you need him at his best for Manchester United to get close to Manchester City."

Bent, who scored 106 Premier League goals in 276 games for Charlton, Spurs, Sunderland and Aston Villa, feels Pogba's contribution in last season's Manchester derby is a perfect example of why he is so crucial.

"We saw in the game last season when City had it their own way for the first half and were 2-0 up," Bent added.

"Manchester United came out in the second half and showed what they're made of. In that game it was all about Paul Pogba and he will be key this season."