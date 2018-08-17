Manchester United News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Pick your Manchester United XI to face Brighton

Who makes it into your United XI?

Last Updated: 17/08/18 5:07pm

Who would make it into your Man Utd XI?
Who would make it into your Man Utd XI?

Who would you pick to line-up for Manchester United against Brighton on Sunday?

Jose Mourinho takes his team to the Amex Stadium on the back of an opening-day win over Leicester and looking to avenge last season's defeat to Chris Hughton's side on the south coast.

Brighton vs Man Utd

August 19, 2018, 3:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Paul Pogba will no doubt be centre of attention after making headlines this week - but would he be in your side?
2:58
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester

Use our team selector below to pick your Manchester United XI. Share your team with your friends on social media and tweet @SkySportsPL

Play Super 6

Will you be the next Super 6 millionaire? Enter your predictions to win Jeff's jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK