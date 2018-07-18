CSKA president warns Chelsea of rivals looking to sign Aleksandr Golovin

Golovin was an integral part of the Russian side that reached the quarter-final of the World Cup

CSKA Moscow's president Evgeniy Giner has warned Chelsea that rival clubs will be looking to sign Aleksandr Golovin.

Chelsea have been linked with Golovin over the summer and in his introductory press conference, new manager Maurizio Sarri said he may be interested in adding some midfield quality to the squad.

In an interview with Russian site sport24, Giner said there is no deal between the clubs but it is likely Golovin will be with a new club soon.

"I believe that [he] can grow into a big star," he said. "I'm not sure that this can happen in the Russian championship. The level of the English Premier League or the championship of Spain is much higher.

Golovin has made 113 appearances for CSKA

"In order not to ruin [him], we must let him go.

"But we have no solution for today. When we receive an offer, we always try to negotiate openly. Indeed, we were visited by the vice-president of Monaco [Vadim Vasilyev] and he made a proposal for Golovin.

"If we talk about Chelsea, then there is no closed agreement with them. But the question of his transition will be decided, I think, in the next couple of days."