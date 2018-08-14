New Chelsea deal for Ola Aina before loan move to Torino
Chelsea youngster Ola Aina signed a new contract with the club before sealing a season-long loan to Torino.
The 21-year-old Nigeria full-back extended his Chelsea contract to 2021 before joining the Serie A side for the 2018-19 season.
Aina, who spent last season on loan at Hull in the Championship, was also a loan target for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie.
"Torino have been following me for some time," Aina told Torino's website on Tuesday.
"I hope to do well. I know this is a club that believes in young players and that is very important.
"I know I can learn a lot in Italy, above all in terms of positioning and organisation, which are fundamental here.
Aina, who represented England at youth level, has made just six first-team appearances for Chelsea.
He made 46 appearances while on loan at Hull in the Championship last term and played for Chelsea in pre-season.
