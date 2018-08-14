Tiemoue Bakayoko leaves Chelsea to join AC Milan on season-long loan with option to buy
Milan have purchase option of £35.65m
Last Updated: 14/08/18 1:16pm
AC Milan have confirmed the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
The 23-year-old France international joined from Monaco last summer for £40m and started 25 Premier League games in his first season at the club.
Chelsea have boosted their midfield options this summer with the high-profile signing of Jorginho from Napoli, a player Sarri knows well, and Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid.
Bakayoko was not in the squad for Chelsea's Premier League opener against Huddersfield as goals from debutant Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Pedro secured a 3-0 win.
Milan have confirmed Bakayoko will be presented to the Italian media in a press conference on Friday afternoon.
Defender Ola Aina has also left Stamford Bridge to join Torino on a season-long loan, Sky sources understand.
His year-long loan agreement is also understood to contain an option to buy the 21-year-old permanently next summer.
