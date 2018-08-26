Ross Barkley aims to emulate 'idol' Frank Lampard and score 20 goals a season at Chelsea

Ross Barkley wants to emulate former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard

Ross Barkley says he wants to emulate his “idol” Frank Lampard and score 20 goals a season at Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has started both of Chelsea's opening two Premier League fixtures of the season, having struggled to impress following his arrival at Stamford Bridge from Everton in January.

Barkley admitted, in an interview with the Telegraph, he wants to add goals to his game under Maurizio Sarri as the Blues aim to extend their perfect start to the new league season against Newcastle on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Frank is an example for me. He joined the club at a similar age to me and was at a similar stage of his career. Ross Barkley on Frank Lampard

The England international was limited to four appearances for Chelsea with a minor hamstring problem during the second half of last season but is confident he can improve on his best tally of 12 goals in the 2015/16 season.

"I believe I can hit the 20-goals-a-season mark,' Barkley said. "It's a lot, but it's achievable. You see Lamps do it and Stevie G (Steven Gerrard) and (Paul) Scholes.

"Frank is an example for me. He joined the club at a similar age to me and was at a similar stage of his career.

"He's someone to look at with the success he achieved for the club and for himself. He was an idol of mine from when I was a young lad, watching the Champions League and seeing the goals he scored.

"If I could achieve half of what he did here, then that would be a success."

