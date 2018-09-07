Alphonse Areola wanted to join Chelsea from PSG this summer, says Christophe Lollichon

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola wanted to join Chelsea this summer, according to Blues goalkeeper coach Christophe Lollichon.

Areola made his France debut on Thursday evening, producing a string of sensational stops to earn his side a 0-0 draw against Germany.

Chelsea signed Kepa Arrizabalaga rather than Areola ahead of the new Premier League season - breaking the world transfer record for a goalkeeper by activating the Spaniard's £71.6m release clause.

"We spoke a lot in the summer," Lolichon told Le Figaro.

"He wanted to come here, but the final decision was not my responsibility.

"It would have been a pleasure to work with him."

Areola is competing with former Juventus 'keeper Gianluigi Buffon for the No 1 spot at PSG following his free transfer in the summer.

Buffon started the opening three games of the season, while Areola has played in the last two matches. PSG are unbeaten in six and top of Ligue 1.