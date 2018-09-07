Neymar named permanent Brazil captain by coach Tite

Neymar has been revealed as the new Brazil skipper

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has been named the permanent captain of Brazil by coach Tite.

The head coach scrapped his rotation policy which saw Thiago Silva, Miranda and Marcelo wear the armband during the World Cup in the summer, revealing the 26-year-old star as skipper of his Selecao team on the eve of a friendly against the United States.

After a turbulent time in Russia, Neymar is relishing the challenge and believes the responsibility of leading Brazil will be good for him.

0:15 Neymar pulled off his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression after scoring in Brazil training Neymar pulled off his best Cristiano Ronaldo impression after scoring in Brazil training

"I accepted again because I've learned a lot and I will learn much more," he said. "And this responsibility will be a good thing to me.

"My responsibility is even bigger now due to the captaincy but if you don't play [good] football there's no need of it."

Reflecting on their World Cup quarter-final exit to bronze medallists Belgium, he apologised to the fans saying the team had set their sights on the trophy.

Neymar scored two goals in Russia

"I want to apologise to the supporters which got mad with us because losing is a very bad thing. We believed we could win it but it wasn't possible.

"I think that probably no one here in this room will ever live something close that I've lived not even during the Olympics, but after the World Cup as well."

Brazil face the United States and El Salvador in two international friendlies with Everton's Richarlison set to make his debut for the national side.