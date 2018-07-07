Saturday's Liverpool transfer rumours: Harry Maguire and Paulo Dybala

Liverpool should sign Leicester defender Harry Maguire, says Phil Thompson

Liverpool are urged to buy a new central defender as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Saturday, July 7.

Former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson has told Klopp to go out and buy Leicester City's England centre-back Harry Maguire this summer.

"I was saying long before the tournament started that he has all the attributes needed to be a Liverpool player," Thompson told the Liverpool Echo.

"Big clubs will be after him and I'd like to think that Liverpool would be at the forefront."

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus with the Argentina international facing an uncertain future in Turin, according to reports in the Daily Express.

The Serie A champions are currently trying to lure Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, which may force the playmaker to leave Juve.

Could Juve star Paulo Dybala be heading to Anfield next season?

The 24-year-old contributed 26 goals and seven assists in 46 games in all competitions for the 'Old Lady of Italian football' last season.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp has dropped a huge hint he will be signing more players at Liverpool after landing Naby Keita and Fabinho.

"I am happy," the Reds boss told LFCTV. "The work is going on and why should we stop until the window is done?"