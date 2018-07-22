Alisson says Roberto Firmino encouraged Liverpool transfer

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson has played 31 times for his country.

Alisson has revealed Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino told him he would be happy at the Reds before completing his £67m move to Merseyside.

The Brazilians played alongside each other at the World Cup in Russia where they reached the quarter-finals.

"I spoke to him before things really started to happen," said goalkeeper Alisson. "When the negotiations became official I spoke to him and only heard good things about the club and the city. He feels really at home here.

"He's loved by the fans and popular with his team-mates. He said if I were to come, I'd be really happy as well."

The 25-year-old also discussed the move with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson who is his main competition for Brazil's No 1 jersey.

Alisson added: "I actually spoke to all the national team players who play in the Premier League, asking what the league is like and the style of play. It's one thing watching it on the TV, but being involved in it every day is another thing.

"I only heard good things. If not the biggest, it's one of the biggest leagues in the world. It's very competitive and I find that exciting."

Former Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo described Alisson as the "Messi of goalkeepers".

The Brazilian says he is always looking to improve and believes his style of play will suit the Reds.

"I look to work on all aspects of my game, always aiming for perfection," said Alisson.

"I'm quick to come off my line. I'm agile despite being tall. I've got good agility and strength in my legs.

"With the ball at my feet, I like to get involved in the play. I think my style will fit in very well here."

