Liverpool fly to United States for International Champions Cup

Liverpool are on their way to the United States for the International Champions Cup

Liverpool have left for their eight-day tour of the United States with many first-team regulars available to Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager named a 29-man squad for the trip and the majority of the players travelled in the party that left Manchester airport in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Reds are taking part in the International Champions Cup with their first game against Borussia Dortmund in North Carolina on Sunday. They face Manchester City on Wednesday before playing Manchester United next Saturday.

Premier League Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah got a warm reception from his team-mates as they arrived at Manchester Airport.

Mohamed Salah is available for the tournament

Sadio Mane, who will wear the number 10 shirt for the forthcoming season, was also back after Senegal's World Cup campaign.

New signing Naby Keita joined his new team-mates for the flight along with Fabinho, another new signing. He joined from Monaco for £43m at the start of the month.

Two days after Liverpool signed goalkeeper Alisson for a world record fee, questions remain about the future of Lloris Karius but he travelled in the absence of the Brazilian and Simon Mignolet.

Loris Karius is the only senior goalkeeper on the trip

Dejan Lovren, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino are also missing the trip as they are still on holiday following the World Cup.

Summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri is due to join up with the squad next week.

Danny Ings has been left behind after missing several training sessions due to a minor ankle injury.

