Liverpool transfer rumours: Domagoj Vida, Simon Mignolet, Mateo Kovacic

Domagoj Vida helped steer Croatia to the World Cup final

Could two World Cup finalists be on their way to Anfield? We round up the latest Liverpool transfer rumours on Monday, July 23.

Liverpool officials will fly to Turkey to complete a move for Besiktas defender Domagoj Vida, according to reports.

Vida caught the eye at Russia 2018 where he guided Croatia to their very first World Cup final, before suffering defeat to France.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Turkish newspaper Milliyet claim Besiktas have rejected a £19.7m bid from West Ham and snubbed an approach from Everton which did not match their valuation.

Besiktas reportedly want £26.8m for Vida, and it is understood Liverpool will step up their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

Simon Mignolet is on Barcelona's five-man shortlist of candidates to replace Jasper Cillessen, reports Marca.

Netherlands international goalkeeper Cillessen has reportedly decided to leave Barcelona this summer and has been linked with a number of clubs.

As a result, Barca are scouring the market for replacements for the Dutchman. Their top targets are Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels and Borussia Monchengladbach's Yann Sommer.

Could Simon Mignolet be on his way to Barcelona?

But other candidates to replace Cillessen include Liverpool's Mignolet, Real Sociedad's Geronimo Rulli and Eibar's Marko Dmitrovic.

Mateo Kovacic remains firm in his desire to leave Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Kovacic last month revealed his desire to change clubs this summer, citing a need for regular first-team football.

The Croatia midfielder met new Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui on Friday and asked him to let him leave.

Mateo Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid but will he end up in Liverpool?

Lopetegui tried to persuade him to stay but Kovacic remains convinced that the best thing is for him to leave the Bernabeu this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester United are among the interested clubs who have contacted him and offered him the possibility of greater first-team action.

The 24-year-old wants to begin pre-season at a new club after his summer holiday. Madrid are starting to feel that they will have to facilitate the Croatian's departure and would seek a fee of at least €50m.

LFCTV is the only place to watch all of Liverpool's pre-season matches live, and hear first on new signings. Go to www.sky.com/lfctv to find out more, or go to Sky channel 425 and press red.