Liverpool's Allan signs new deal and joins Frankfurt on loan

Allan faced Everton in last season's Europa League

Liverpool youngster Allan has signed a contract extension at Anfield and joined German club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the season.

The Brazilian midfielder initially moved to Anfield from Internacional in 2015 and has now committed his future to the club by agreeing a new deal.

The 21-year-old now heads to Germany, where he will continue his development with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frankfurt won the German Cup last season and Liverpool will be hoping the young midfielder continues to gain experience both domestically and in Europe.

Allan is yet make a first-team appearance for the Reds and has previously spent time on loan with SJK, Sint-Truidense, Hertha Berlin and, most recently, Apollon Limassol in Cyprus.