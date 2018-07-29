Adam Lallana back to full fitness for Liverpool ahead of Premier League campaign

Adam Lallana says he is raring to begin the Premier League season after returning to full fitness, having endured an injury-hit campaign last term.

The Liverpool midfielder was limited to only 15 appearances and missed out on Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Lallana, preparing for his fifth season at Anfield, was part of Liverpool's side in the 4-1 International Champions Cup victory against Manchester United in Michigan and believes he will be ready to hit the ground running against West Ham on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

Adam Lallana celebrates after Sadio Mane scores for Liverpool against Manchester United in Michigan

"I have been back fit for four weeks or so," Lallana told Sky Sports News.

"I trained on my own in the summer, kept ticking over because physically I didn't really need the break.

"I am just happy to be back fit, feeling good and looking forward to the start of the season."

The 30-year-old was asked about the psychological impact of missing out on the World Cup in Russia and gave a pragmatic assessment on his recovery from a frustrating season.

"It is part and parcel of being a professional footballer," Lallana said. "You will have ups, you will have downs and I just think it is about how you react from it."

He added: "[I am] just as hungry as I always am!"

After Liverpool's conclusion of their tour to the United States they now move to France for a training camp before final warm-up games against Napoli and Torino.

