Adam Lallana back to full fitness for Liverpool ahead of Premier League campaign
Last Updated: 29/07/18 10:31am
Adam Lallana says he is raring to begin the Premier League season after returning to full fitness, having endured an injury-hit campaign last term.
The Liverpool midfielder was limited to only 15 appearances and missed out on Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Russia.
Lallana, preparing for his fifth season at Anfield, was part of Liverpool's side in the 4-1 International Champions Cup victory against Manchester United in Michigan and believes he will be ready to hit the ground running against West Ham on August 12, live on Sky Sports.
"I have been back fit for four weeks or so," Lallana told Sky Sports News.
"I trained on my own in the summer, kept ticking over because physically I didn't really need the break.
"I am just happy to be back fit, feeling good and looking forward to the start of the season."
It is part and parcel of being a professional footballer. You will have ups, you will have downs and I just think it is about how you react from it.
Adam Lallana on frustrating 2017-18 season
The 30-year-old was asked about the psychological impact of missing out on the World Cup in Russia and gave a pragmatic assessment on his recovery from a frustrating season.
"It is part and parcel of being a professional footballer," Lallana said. "You will have ups, you will have downs and I just think it is about how you react from it."
The new season is here
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.
He added: "[I am] just as hungry as I always am!"
After Liverpool's conclusion of their tour to the United States they now move to France for a training camp before final warm-up games against Napoli and Torino.
Get LFCTV for only £7 a month
Liverpool fans, watch every preseason game live on LFCTV. Only £7 a month with no contract.
Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels for over 500 live matches this season - find out more
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.