Liverpool transfer rumours: Christian Pulisic, Nabil Fekir and Simon Mignolet

Christian Pulisic has scored 12 times in 97 games for Borussia Dortmund aged just 19

There are new developments surrounding reported Liverpool target Christian Pulisic as we round-up the Reds' transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 31.

The United States international has reportedly been a long-term target for Liverpool and advertised his talent when scoring two and making another in Borussia Dortmund's 3-1 win over the Reds in their pre-season friendly earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp revealed he was a "fan" of the attacking midfielder, but The Mirror reports he is unlikely to leave Germany this summer with time running out for Liverpool to make their move.

Another attacking option for Liverpool has been Nabil Fekir - but France Football report he is likely to be remaining at Lyon as has seemed increasingly inevitable, rather than moving to Merseyside.

The outlet reports Fekir will return to Lyon training next Monday - only three days before the end of the English transfer window.

Simon Mignolet has made 200 appearances for Liverpool

One player who looks likely to leave Merseyside is Simon Mignolet, who Turkish sport outlet fotoMac report is closing in on a loan-to-buy move to Beskitas.

The Belgian has been pushed down the pecking order at Anfield due to the arrival of Alisson for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper last week.