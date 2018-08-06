Jurgen Klopp admits Premier League title bid will be difficult for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has admitted the Premier League will still be difficult for his side this season, despite his summer recruitments.

Liverpool are set to open their campaign against West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Klopp is envisioning a tough year ahead.

"The league will be difficult," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

"It is not about judging our situation and thinking 'wow, really good'.

"We need to be ready each week, not only for a few games. That is our challenge."

The transfer window has seen the arrival of midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho, while playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri has arrived from Stoke and goalkeeper Alisson signed from Roma in a world-record deal.

Despite the strengthening of his side, Klopp is wary of defensive issues heading into the opening weekend of the season.

Injured duo Joel Matip (hip) and Ragnar Klavan (hamstring) both missed Saturday's 5-0 thrashing of Italian side Napoli in Dublin, and are doubtful for the Reds' final pre-season clash against Torino at Anfield on Tuesday.

"Joel, we'll have to see. Klavan, shouldn't be too serious, but if Tuesday is too early I don't know yet," said Klopp.

"Maybe we will do some magic things with the formation on Tuesday. I don't know how we will do it."

Croatian international Dejan Lovren will regroup with the squad on Monday, following a prolonged absence after playing in the World Cup final.

Klopp has admitted the first game against the Hammers will probably come too soon for Lovren to make his return to the starting XI.

"Dejan didn't train so far. He probably won't play Tuesday and Sunday will be very difficult as well.

"The first two league games at least are in the 'pre-season' [for the World Cup players]."