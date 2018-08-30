Sheyi Ojo extends Liverpool deal ahead of Stade Reims loan move
By Rory O'Callaghan
Last Updated: 30/08/18 11:10am
Sheyi Ojo has signed a contract extension at Liverpool before joining French club Stade Reims on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old winger has been with the Reds since signing from MK Dons as a youth prospect in 2011.
Ojo has now committed his future to Liverpool with a new deal and will join Ligue 1 side Stade Reims for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.
Ojo has previously had loan spells with Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and, last season, Fulham, where he scored four goals in 24 appearances for the Cottagers.
He has also scored one goal in 13 appearances for Liverpool's senior side.
Ojo could make his debut for Stade Reims on Saturday when they face Montpellier in Ligue 1.
