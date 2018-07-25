Arsenal transfer rumours: Steven Nzonzi, Leon Bailey, Petr Cech

Leon Bailey has been linked with a move to the Premier League

Arsenal have been put on red alert by Leon Bailey as we round up the latest transfer rumours on Wednesday, July 25.

Leon Bailey has put Arsenal and Chelsea on red alert as he looks to push through a move to the Premier League this summer, according to The Sun.

They report that the 20-year-old Jamaican's representatives will begin talks next week with clubs interested, and Bayer Leverkusen will "struggle to turn down" a bid of £35-40m.

Petr Cech insists he is fully concentrated on the new season with Arsenal and is "doing his best" to show new manager Unai Emery he can be No 1 at the Emirates.

Cech, 36, has been linked with a move away from Arsenal after the club signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

"I have a contract with Arsenal. I am concentrating on this season, on the competition between the goalkeepers because we have plenty of options.

"I'm doing my best to show to the manager that I can be in the starting line-up when the season starts. That's my aim and as for the speculation, I don't really follow it."

Roma are among the other clubs interested in Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, and will challenge Arsenal for his signature, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Their director of football, Monchi, signed the midfielder during his time as Sevilla sporting director, and wants to reunite with the player in the Italian capital.