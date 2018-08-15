Napoli in talks with Arsenal's David Ospina, confirms club president

David Ospina has been at Arsenal since 2014

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed Napoli remain in talks with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina.

Liverpool shot-stopper Simon Mignolet is also one of the options under consideration by the Serie A club.

Napoli are in need of another goalkeeper after their new signing Alex Meret broke his arm in training last month just six days after joining the club.

Ospina has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal to third choice after the signing of Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen.

De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "There are four in contention: Ochoa, Mignolet, Ospina and Tatarusanu. It is true that Ospina could arrive, we are negotiating, there are still some differences on the requests."

Like Ospina, Simon Mignolet has fallen down the pecking order at his club

Mignolet is also third choice at his club after Alisson was signed by Liverpool in a £67m deal.

Similar to the Premier League, the Italian transfer window closes before their new season begins on August 17 at 7pm UK time.