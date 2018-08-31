Arsenal's Reiss Nelson signs new deal before Hoffenheim loan move
By Shona Duthie
Last Updated: 31/08/18 3:32pm
Arsenal's Reiss Nelson has signed a new long-term contract at the club ahead of a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim.
The 18-year-old forward has made 16 first-team appearances, most notably in Arsenal's Europa League campaign last season.
Nelson has been a part of the club since he joined their academy and was named Premier League 2 Player of the Year in 2017-18.
Head coach Unai Emery said: "Reiss is a talented young player and we're pleased that he has signed a new contract with us.
"This move to Hoffenheim will give him the chance to get regular high-level competition in the Bundesliga and is an important step in his development."
Nelson made his Premier League debut last season under former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace and also started against Southampton and Manchester United late in the season.
Sky Sports News reported in April that Nelson was hopeful he would sign a new contract at the club.
A club statement read: "We would like to wish Reiss well for his loan in Germany and we look forward to his continued development with us."
