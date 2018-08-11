Everton boss Marco Silva says Phil Jagielka red card 'looks a harsh decision'

1:32 Marco Silva says the decision to send off Phil Jagielka was harsh Marco Silva says the decision to send off Phil Jagielka was harsh

Everton boss Marco Silva said it looked like there had been "no foul" for the decision which saw Phil Jagielka sent off at Wolves.

The former England defender was shown a straight red card by referee Craig Pawson for a foul on Diego Jota shortly before half-time, for what later emerged was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, although Pawson added he could have issued the dismissal for the use of excessive force.

Silva, whose side were unlucky in the end not to win despite being a man light and were instead held to a late 2-2 draw, was of the opinion Jagielka's sending off was harsh.

He said: "It looks a harsh decision. It looks like there's no foul and, after, they score and there's a red card for us.

"At first he didn't give the foul and then after one or two seconds he came back and gave it and the red card. But OK, it is his decision and we need to respect his decision.

RIcharlison strokes home his second at Molineux

"With 10 men you need to organise the team in a different way. We displayed [with] very good organisation in the second half. At the end, you know they will have more time on the ball - that's normal with 11 against 10 - but we had the best chance to score more goals."

Richarlison went some way towards silencing critics of his £40m transfer fee with a goal either side of half-time, and Silva moved to defend the price paid for the ex-Watford man after his impressive debut.

He said: "For me, the figure is not important and it is not important talking about it every time. If a club pays that money it is because that is his value in the market - and it's not only our club paying this money for one player.

"Of course, it's a fantastic start for him. He is a boy I took last season from Brazil and we did everything to bring him to this club too. It's a fantastic start, with fantastic work and fantastic behaviour, and with his talent, in some moments he can score."