Richarlison set to return for Everton v Southampton

Richarlison is expected to be fit for Everton’s Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 21-year-old, who joined Everton from Watford for £40m in the summer, scored twice in the 2-2 opening day draw at Wolves but limped off in the second half.

Sky Sports News understands he was suffering from cramp and will be in contention to make his first appearance at Goodison Park.

Richarlison may not be the only Everton player making his Goodison debut on Saturday, Deadline Day signings Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes, Kurt Zouma and Bernard are all available to feature.

Defenders Mina and Zouma are likely to be called upon by head coach Marco Silva following Phil Jagielka's dismissal after 40 minutes against Wolves.

Everton will be hoping to secure their first victory of the season after a late headed goal from Raul Jimenez denied them an opening day win at Molineux with just ten minutes to go.